Now KMC lens on hawking in Strand Rd, Fancy Market

After putting efforts to streamline hawkers in Gariahat and New Market, the town vending committee (TVC) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now considering shifting its lens to two other markets including stretches of Strand Road and Fancy Market.

Following a meeting at the KMC headquarters yesterday, the members of the TVC of Kolkata Municipal Corporation have decided to conduct a survey at the two spots. The TVC is to visit the spots for the survey this week. “The survey is to be done in the backdrop of some court cases,” informed a member of the TVC. “There has been an objection in the court regarding gardening near 44 Strand Road in Ward 42. We will go and take a note of the situation at these places,” added the TVC member.

According to sources in the KMC, the civic body is trying to handle the hawkers’ issue in New Market very carefully. “The issue of New Market is very sensitive. However, we will accommodate the hawkers that are registered in the 2015 list at any cost. What we are aiming for, is to accommodate the genuine hawkers and eliminate those who are encroaching spaces unlawfully by citing closeness with someone powerful that cannot be allowed,” elaborated the TVC member.

Advertisement

Not only streamlining hawking, the town vending committee is now mulling over taking a step ahead. The TVC is now considering making the city hawking spaces a model for other parts of the state.