Not going to ED’s Delhi office today: Mahua Moitra

Trinamul Congress candidate from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency Mahua Moitra did not go to Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

She told media persons in Krishnanagar on Thursday that as a part of her campaign schedule, she will be going to Kaliganj, one of the seven Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha seat.

Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last year in December, was asked to appear at ED’s New Delhi office on Thursday.

The summons came after she failed to comply with two earlier ones, missing scheduled appearances on 11 March and 19 February. Moitra was supposed to furnish certain documents pertinent to foreign investments linked to the on-going investigation.

On 23 March, ED sleuths conducted consecutive raid and search operations at three places in West Bengal that are linked to Moitra. These included the residence of Moita’s father in South Kolkata, her party office at Krishnanagar and her personal residence at Karimpur, both in Nadia district.