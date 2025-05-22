Nor’wester hits city, disrupts traffic; rain warning across Bengal

A powerful nor’wester swept across Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday evening, following an alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Winds gusting up to 70 kmph and heavy rainfall disrupted normal life, though Kolkata Police confirmed no traffic diversions were implemented. The storm, locally known as Kalbaisakhi, brought violent winds and lightning to districts like Bankura, Hooghly, and Purulia. In Hooghly’s Chuchura station, electric wires were seen dangerously close to iron poles, sparking safety concerns. Water leaked through tin sheds, adding to the chaos. The IMD issued red and orange alerts across multiple districts. Red warnings were in place for East Burdwan and Murshidabad, while orange alerts covered Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram. Seven districts in south Bengal, including Kolkata, may witness gusty winds (30-70 kmph) and moderate to heavy rain through Friday.

In north Bengal, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. Authorities remain on high alert.

