Northeast Frontier Railway converts 60 trains with 95 rakes to modern LHB rakes

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in its constant endeavour to make train journeys a safer and more secure mode of transportation, has adopted technically advanced measures to prevent unforeseen incidents on trains. As an initiative, NFR came up with the conversion of its ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in trains to provide better travel and comfortable journey experiences without compromising safety.

These coaches consist of technical advancements like the Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS), the Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), as well as aspiration-type smoke detectors and an aerosol-based fire detection system, said Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De. According to him, during 2023–24, 10 pairs of long-distance trains operating through important routes were converted to LHB rakes, replacing the existing conventional rakes.

“As of now, a total of 60 trains with 95 rakes operating under NFR have been converted to modern LHB rakes. LHB rakes are equipped with a modern hydraulic shock absorber and an improved suspension system, which ensures greater riding comfort for the passengers compared to conventional rakes,” Mr De said, adding, “LHB coaches are manufactured with anticollision technology that causes fewer fatalities during accidents.” Each coach also has an ‘Advanced Pneumatic Disc Brake System’ for efficient braking at higher speeds.

Notably, at present, NFR is operating 912 numbers of AC coaches and 822 numbers of Sleeper Class coaches, along with 129 numbers of luggage vans and 67 numbers of pantry cars with LHB models. The conversion of old ICF coaches into LHB coaches is one such safety drive that Indian Railways aims to provide enhanced safety and next-level comfort to its commuters.