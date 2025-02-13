No provision for generating jobs: Suvendu

The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, today took a dig at the state Budget saying it was a Budget which proved yet again how the state government went bankrupt by not generating jobs for the youths of the state.

Mr Adhikari said, “This Budget is the last one for the outgoing government. In 2026, the BJP would present the Budget after coming to power and a job would be given to each youth of an unemployed family.”

Elaborating further, he said that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation had betrayed the 15 lakh unemployed youths by not generating jobs for the unemployed.

