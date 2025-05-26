No need to get alarmed: Doctors, as COVID cases surge in Bengal

West Bengal has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week alone, health officials confirmed. Six of the infected individuals are currently under treatment at a private hospital near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata, while another patient has been admitted to a prominent private healthcare facility in South Kolkata.

“There is no need to panic over the recent COVID-19 cases. While a few positive cases have been reported in the city, all have shown only mild symptoms. The government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for health. Previously, four other cases had been reported in the state. Most of the recent patients presented with symptoms such as fever, cold, and breathing difficulties. All have been placed in isolation wards, and oxygen support is being administered where necessary. However, hospital sources report that none of the patients are in critical condition. The sudden spike in cases comes amid a global resurgence of the virus. Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong have seen rising COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks, with India now witnessing a similar trend. The subvariant JN.1 of Omicron is reportedly driving the new wave, according to health experts.

Advertisement

“Viral infectivity is here to stay,” said Dr. Ajay Sarkar, a senior physician in Kolkata. “We haven’t been able to eradicate COVID-19 like smallpox or polio. It’s going to return periodically. The good news is, most of us have had at least three doses of the vaccine, so those who are vaccinated need not panic.” Dr. Prabhasprasoon Giri, another leading medical expert, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for long-term strategies. “COVID is not going away. New variants will continue to emerge, causing mild illness throughout the year. At times, we might see localized clusters. If mortality linked to COVID continues, we must consider whether annual vaccinations are necessary, or if we need next-generation vaccines that provide robust immunity for 5 to 8 years,” said the doctor. Dr. Giri also stressed the need for pharmaceutical preparedness: “If COVID continues to cause significant illness or deaths, we need to evaluate the effectiveness of existing antiviral drugs and consider developing new ones.”

Advertisement

With the JN.1 subvariant showing higher transmission rates across Southeast Asia, Indian health professionals are urging authorities to ramp up RTPCR testing and reinstate clear public health guidelines.