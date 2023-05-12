No invite to Abhishek’s meeting upsets TMC leaders

Such persons are under scanner and they had conspired against TMC candidates in the 2021 Assembly election. So, they have been refused entry now TAPAN CHATTERJEE MLA of Purbasthali

Ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled visit of Abhishek Banerjee, a bunch of Trinamul Congress supporters and local block leaders today vented their anger against the MLA of Purbasthali (north) Tapan Chatterjee alleging that Chatterjee was purposely trying to block their entry to the ‘Naba Jowar Yatra’ venue of Banerjee. Chatterjee, incidentally also holds the block president post of the Trinamul Congress in Purbasthali.

Local leaders and members of the TMC governed panchayats like Tapas Dey, Fazlul Haque Mondal, Pratima Das alleged: “We haven’t been given invitation for the venue and we’ve been warned by Chatterjee’s henchmen today.” Haque and Dey were the Purbasthali-2 panchayat samiti members and Das is the former pradhan of local Mukshimpara panchayat.

Pankaj Ganguly and Salek Sheikh, the deputy chief and elected member of Purbasthali panchayat have also been denied invitation, they said. Chatterjee explained: “Such persons are under scanner and they had conspired against TMC candidates in the 2021 Assembly election. So, they have been refused entry now.”