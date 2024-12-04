No farmer applications from Bengal under PMFBY since 2019-20: Union minister

No farmer from West Bengal has received any money as claim under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) since 2019-2020.

This was announced by the minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare in the Parliament today.

The question was raised by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and national general secretary of Trinamul Congress in the Lok Sabha, today.

In a written reply in the Parliament, minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare said no farmer received any claim from West Bengal in 2019-2020, 2020-21, 2021-22,2022-23 and 2023-24. It shows that no farmer from West Bengal has received any money from the Centre from the inception of the scheme.

It may be mentioned that Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has asked all the MPs to remain active during the question hour.

The state government has paid the premium of the farmers and settled their claims.