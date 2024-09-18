New Vande Bharat Expresses to enhance connectivity in Asansol

The Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, originating from Deoghar, under Asansol division of Eastern Railway, was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, along with six other Vande Bharat trains that will operate on key routes such as Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Howrah-Rourkela, Gaya-Howrah and Rourkela-Howrah. This new service marks a significant improvement in rail connectivity for the region and will further boost up tourism in Bengal and Jharkhand, feels railway officials.

Of these, two Vande Bharat Express trains, Bhagalpur-Dumka-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah, will have stoppages across the Asansol division, further strengthening its strategic importance. In total, four Vande Bharat Express trains will make essential halts in the Asansol division, a key segment of Eastern Railway that plays a crucial role in linking major industrial, commercial, and religious centers across the nation.

The launch of these trains will promote the region’s economic and cultural development, providing faster and more efficient travel options.

Advertisement

22500 Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express will run daily except every Tuesday (regular service starting from Monday) & will leave Varanasi at 6.20 hrs and reach Deoghar at 13.40 hrs on the same day and 22499 Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will run daily except every Tuesday; it will leave Deoghar at 15.15 hrs to reach Varanasi at 22.30 hrs on the same day.

The 22303 Howrah-Gaya Vande Bharat Express will run daily except every Thursday and will leave Howrah at 6.50 hrs to reach Gaya at 12.30 hrs on the same day.