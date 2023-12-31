New snake venom racket busted

The seizure of huge quantities of snake venom and arrest of four persons from Asansol yesterday has unearthed a new corridor of inter-state snake venom smuggling racket, feels forest officials.

For the first time crystal format snake venom samples have been seized. So far both the divisional forest department and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Kolkata have raided and seized wild parrots, chameleons, turtles etc, either from inter-state express trains and buses in various towns of south Bengal. But the latest seizure has created a stir.

Acting on a specific tip-off, officials of state Wildlife Crime Control Bureau intercepted a vehicle in the national highway near Kulti and seized liquid and crystal snake venom. The international market price of the seized snake venoms are worth over a few crores, officials said.

Both Purulia and Durgapur divisional forest office assisted the wildlife crime control bureau officials in the joint combing operations. Bidyut Ghosh, Ashok Kaibartya, both residents of Chinakuri area under Kulti police station area, have been arrested.