New Indo-Bhutan railway link

In a major step toward enhancing regional connectivity, Indian Railways has proposed a new railway line connecting Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan. This cross-border project, announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on 25 February 2025, aligns with India’s Act East and Neighborhood First policies.

The 69.04 km railway line, estimated to cost 3,500 crore, will link Kokrajhar station with Gelephu in Bhutan. It will include six new stations: Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu. This will be Bhutan’s first-ever railway link, expected to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange while positioning Bodoland as a key trade and transit hub.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening connectivity with neighbouring countries,” said NFR CPRO KK Sharma. He added that the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for approval. The project will feature two important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one Road Over Bridge, 39 Road Under Bridges, and two viaducts spanning 11 meters.

Once operational, the AssamBhutan railway corridor is expected to drive economic growth, improve transport efficiency, and strengthen bilateral relations between India and Bhutan.