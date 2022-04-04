New IC posted in Rampurhat police station, 20 crude bombs recovered and diffused

The state government has appointed Debashis Chakraborty, an officer of the economic offence wing as the new inspector in charge of Rampurhat Police Station in Birbhum.

The earlier IC of Rampurhat, Tridib Pramanik has been suspended after the Bagtui incident in which nine people died when their homes were set on fire by a mob. The new Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Rampurhat, Dhiman Mitra has also taken charge. The previous SDPO of Rampurhat, Sayan Ahmed has been sent on compulsory waiting after the incident.

A huge police team led by SDPO Dhiman Mitra recovered live bombs from a house of Palash Sheikh in Bagtui village. Fire brigade officials also escorted the bomb disposal squad members to the village. Palash Sheikh is a close associate of Bhadu Sheikh, the murdered deputy head of Barshal Gram Panchayat. At least 20 live crude bombs have been seized and diffused near the banks of the river on Sunday afternoon .

The place of seizure is barely 100 metres away from the houses that were set afire. Birbhum Police have made arrangements for 12 girl students who are appearing in this year’s higher secondary examinations at a private school in Rampurhat. Till the examinations are over they will stay here. Total 22 students are appearing in HS examinations from Bagtui.

The DM, Bidhan Roy visited the village earlier and met them. The SIT appointed by the state government had arrested 21 persons in connection with the Bagtui massacre incident including Anarul Hussein, the Rampurhat block president of TMC.

Besides scanning the CCTV footage to get vital clues the CBI sleuths are also grilling the eye witnesses and the arrested persons in this case. Still a large number of villagers of Bagtui are absconding fearing arrest and neither CBI nor police have been able to trace them as their cell phones are switched off.