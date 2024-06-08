New CPRO of SER

Mr Om Prakash Charan took over the charge of chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the South Eastern Railway on Friday. Prior to this, he was senior divisional commercial manager of Kharagpur division.

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Officer of 2013 batch, Mr Charan completed his MA in Political Science from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur. He has experience in train operations and commercial aspects of railways.

During his service career in Indian Railways, he has worked in various important capacities, including senior divisional commercial manager of Kharagpur and Adra, senior divisional operations manager, Chakradharpur and area manager of Tatanagar.

