New Chief Justice of HC takes over

Justice TS Sivagnanam was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court this morning. Governor CV Ananda Bose administered the oath which took place at Calcutta High Court.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and two of her cabinet colleagues, Chadrima Bhattacharya and Malay Ghatak, both of whom are lawyers, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officers of the state government were present along with the high court judges. After the oath-taking ceremony Miss Banerjee exchanged pleasantries with the Chief Justice. They even posed for photographers