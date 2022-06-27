New chief of Brahmastra Corps

Lieutenant General VM Bhuvana Krishnan took over the command of the elite Brahmastra Corps on Friday, succeeding Lieutenant General Rajinder Dewan, who on relinquishing moves to the Integrated Headquarters of the ministry of defence (New Delhi) as the Quartermaster General of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant General VM Bhuvana Krishnan, an infantry officer commissioned in the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army in June 1988, has extensive operational experience which includes commanding an infantry battalion and brigade in high altitude areas along the northern borders and an infantry division actively engaged in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

An alumnus of Sainik School Amaravathi Nagar, National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and the National Defence College, Lt Gen VM B Krishnan has rich experience by virtue of serving in varied key appointments to include military secretary’s branch in IHQ of MoD, headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, commandant of counter insurgency and jungle warfare school as well as the military attache at the High Commission of India at London.

Prior to taking over the appointment, Lt Gen Krishnan was director general information technology of MoD (army).

XVII Corps is the first mountain strike corps of India, which has been built as a quick reaction force and as well as counter offensive force against China along LAC. Its headquarters are located at Panagarh in West Bengal under Eastern Command. It is also known as Brahmastra Corps.