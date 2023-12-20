New Arambagh bus stand soon to be a reality

Roadways communication is a major mode of connectivity for the people of Arambagh sub-division. The need for a bus stand remained a major demand for the people of Arambagh sub-division for which the initiative was taken a decade back. But due to some problems, the construction of Arambagh Sajalpur bus stand got stuck and the existing Vidyasagar bus stand lacked advanced infrastructure.

At present, buses from Arambagh Sajalpur new bus stand (Netaji Subhash Bose bus stand) will follow the route towards Tarkeswar, Gorerghat, Ganeshpur, Pansheoli, Gotan, Madanpur and some other routes. As per the directive issued by the administration to the bus owners, no buses will be allowed to park on the roadside causing traffic congestion.

Buses will be allowed to pick up passengers from the old Vidyasagar bus stand but will not be allowed to wait for long. The Arambag municipal chairman Samir Bhandari said soon the new bus stand will be operational and will have all advanced infrastructure and passenger amenities.

The daily passengers have welcomed the decision of the administration to start the new bus stand promptly. Tapan Pal and other bus passengers said Arambagh faces massive traffic congestion due to lack of a proper bus stand. “We are happy that the new bus stand named after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is more spacious with advanced infrastructure and passenger amenities.

We demand more bus routes to neighbouring suburban towns and other districts must depart from the new bus stand,” Pal added.