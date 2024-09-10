Need for switch to EV to save environment: Survey

With West Bengal heading towards winter in few more weeks and the pollution associated with the season, around 75 per cent of residents of a survey conducted by Sustainability Mobility Network (SMN) in Kolkata and Asansol felt there was a need for transition of the last mile delivery sector to electric vehicles (EVs) as a critical measure to combat air pollution.

The survey was conducted to evaluate the key indicators around last mile delivery companies’ fleet transitioning to EVs. It measures public perception of air pollution linked to last mile deliveries and scale of demand for transition to EV by brands involved in deliveries by some of the e-commerce giants. According to the persons conducting the process, the survey found the dissatisfaction levels amongst consumers in both cities regarding air pollution. According to the findings, a total of 79 per cent of the respondents in Asansol and 71.7 per cent of the respondents in Kolkata felt that it is very important for the delivery companies to adhere to the EV transition timelines and requirements decided by the state government. “The findings of the consumer survey conducted by the sustainable mobility network are very relevant in a world where rising air pollution and climate change are an ever growing concern,” according to Dum Dum MP Sougata Roy.

“The Bengal government has been actively taking measures to address these challenges, and the survey reflects the growing awareness of our public about issues like emissions from the delivery vehicles which have become a near constant sight in our cities. The companies need to listen to their consumers, and act urgently to address their emissions and transition to EV at an accelerated pace,” he added.

