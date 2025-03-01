NBSC marks National Science Day with new 3D film

The North Bengal Science Centre (NBSC), a unit of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), under the ministry of culture celebrated National Science Day with the launch of two exciting attractions—a 3D film, Wild Wonders and an interactive exhibit, Heart Beat Drum. The new additions aim to enhance visitor engagement and make scientific exploration more immersive.

The celebrations began with a floral tribute to Nobel Laureate Sir C V Raman, honouring his ground-breaking discovery of the Raman Effect. Established in 1997, NBSC has been a key player in promoting science education in North Bengal, offering interactive learning experiences, exhibitions, and outreach programmes for students, teachers, and the general public.

National Science Day, observed annually on 28 February, commemorates Raman’s discovery, and this year’s theme —“Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat”—highlighted the role of science in addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development.

Among the highlights of the event was the premiere of Wild Wonders, a visually stunning 3D film that takes audiences on a journey through the marvels of wildlife and biodiversity. Meanwhile, the Heart Beat Drum exhibit offered visitors a hands-on experience of how the human heartbeat translates into sound, blending education with interactive fun.