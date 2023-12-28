AI-enabled Gandhipedia for better social connect

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union minister of state for law and justice, parliamentary affairs and culture today virtually opened ‘Gandhipedia’, an AIenabled repository tailored to deconstruct the social connect of Mahatma Gandhi, his life, philosophy, and teachings.

Main programme was organised at Science City mini auditorium and the Union minister through videoconferencing inaugurated it from Belur Math. A D Choudhury, director general, national council of science museums (NCSM), Samarendra Kumar, deputy director general, NCSM, Dr Animesh Mukherjee, principal investigators of Gandhipedia project and Prof IIT Kharagpur were the distinguished guests.

This project was announced during the 2019 budget speech by the Union finance minister, Nirmala Sitaraman and now it is set to redefine public access to the life and wisdom of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti, the Central government aspired that Gandhipedia will sensitize youth and society at large towards Gandhian values. Complying with this commitment, the portal was launched for the people.

The ‘Gandhipedia’ portal is a testament to the collaborative efforts of IIT Kharagpur, IIT Gandhinagar, and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous S&T institution under the ministry of culture. Gandhipedia is a revolutionary way to access and explore Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. Not just a digital archive, it’s an interactive web portal meticulously organized to facilitate easy access and relevance for users, built around seven key texts.