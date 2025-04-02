Nakshatra Samman honouring real-life heroes

The second season of the prestigious TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman has honoured individuals who have illuminated Bengal’s legacy on national and international platforms.

The grand ceremony was meticulously planned and executed under the leadership of Barun Das, MD, TV9 Network, and happened at a five-star hotel in the city recently.

The evening highlighted the recognition of six talented individuals who have excelled in diverse fields such as sports, theatre, medical research, historical studies and humanitarian service. Alongside, Nakshatra Samman paid tribute to a group of unsung heroes- individuals who contributed their service for the uplift of the society.

One of the most acclaimed awards popularly known as the “Prothom Theke Prothome”(the first since beginning) award was felicitated to the former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly for his extraordinary achievement and leadership quality.

Veteran theatre personality, Rudraprasad Sengupta was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contribution to Bengal theatre.

Other eminent personalities, who were recognised with awards are Dr Asima Mukherjee, for her groundbreaking research in cancer treatment; Bahata Anshumali – for her remarkable contribution towards deciphering the Sindhu civilisation script; Subhashish Ganguly – for directing plays with visually impaired actors; and Dr Arup Roy – for unwavering contribution to educate children belonging to the marginalised society.

TV9 Bangla acknowledged five extraordinary individuals, who dedicated their lives to philanthropic service: Padma Shri Dukhu Majhi, an environmental activist, who plants trees to combat environmental degradation in the rugged terrain of Purulia; Reba Murmu, who built schools for the underprivileged children in the Santhal dominated areas of Bankura; Prabir Pal, a specially challenged educator, inspiring young minds; Saju Talukdar, who has built and offered shelters to the homeless.

On this occasion, Amritanshu Bhattacharya, managing editor and business head, TV9 Bangla asserts, “There are many, who work silently, away from the spotlight, yet their presence and actions inspire us in ways we may not always realise. Today, we have chosen to honour those remarkable individuals—the ones who light the way for others, often without seeking recognition. By bringing them to this platform, we hope not only to honour their contributions but also to inspire countless others who will watch them and understand the power of selfless service and devotion. This stage is our tribute to them—our stars- to respect, recognition, and inspiration. As we celebrate them, we too will find the motivation to strive harder and stand beside those who need us.”

Barun Das, MD, TV9 Network, said: “At the beginning of this year, I shared with my friends, colleagues, and relatives that 2025 would be an inflection point—a year of radical change in the way people live, work, and think. Life, as we knew it, was not going to remain the same. We would all face two choices: either to perish or to flourish. No one could afford to stand still.

“I was not making any prediction, but two significant factors stood out to me. The first is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Throughout history, technological breakthroughs like electricity, air travel, silicon chips, and the internet have reshaped humanity, always with a clear sense of progress. But AI is different—it carries both immense promise and profound uncertainty. At times, it feels like a modern-day Frankenstein, and no one can say for sure whether it will be more beneficial or more destructive to humanity.

“The second factor is geopolitical uncertainty. In 2024, nearly 60 countries held elections, reshaping global power structures. This, combined with rapid technological disruption, has fundamentally altered the world we live in. A striking example is how our neighbouring country has revisited history after 55 long years. Meanwhile, the return of Donald Trump in the United States has further disrupted the post-World War II global economic order. For decades, major economies worked together, complementing each other’s strengths. However, Trump’s policies, especially his tariffs, have challenged these long-standing principles. While Make America Great Again (MAGA) is not inherently flawed—that is why Americans voted for it—it signals a shift towards prioritising national interests over global cooperation.