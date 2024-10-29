Naihati candidate’s efforts save 3-yr-old’s life

In the winter of 2021, baby Adrit Pal lay in the crib, while his parents faced a tough situation. Their only child, just 3 months old, was diagnosed with a fatal hole in his heart.

Adrit’s parents, Ruma Karmakar and Tapas Pal, were devastated by the news. The doctors prescribed a heart surgery, yet for Ruma and Tapas, the cost was out of their reach. Watching Adrit’s condition worsen with each passing day, they felt helpless. In their darkest moment, a beacon of hope arrived.

“The doctors told us that the hole in Adrit’s heart was only getting bigger. But we didn’t have the means to get the necessary surgery that was needed. That is when we approached Sanat da (Dey) and he immediately made the necessary arrangements through Shishu Saathi card. In May this year, the final surgery was done. Now, my child is healthy,” said the mother, a resident of Naihati in North 24-Parganas.

The Sishu Saathi scheme, an initiative of the state government, promises free heart surgeries for children in need, ensuring access to lifesaving treatment regardless of their family’s financial status. “After her surgery, Sanat da even arranged for a vehicle for us to get home. We are extremely grateful towards him for standing by us in our time of need,” said the child’s father.

Due to Sanat Dey’s prompt intervention, today, Adriti is fit and healthy. “Thanking Sanat da won’t be enough. We convey our deepest regards to him for promptly helping us in our time of need,” said the child’s mother.

Locals of the area commend Sanat Dey for his humanitarian efforts. One elderly person said that Dey reminds him of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s legendary song – ‘Manush Manusher Jonno.’