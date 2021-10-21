Nadia: Double ‘suicides’ of youth, girl in ‘strained’ relation

Biplab Das, 24, was found dead under mysterious circumstances and his death was followed by the suicide of a girl close to him, sources said.

The incident occurred at Gandhorajpur village under Murutia police station in Nadia district on Saturday when, according to eye-witnesses, Das was found hanging obliquely from a ceiling fan in his bedroom.

His close acquaintance, Priyanka Das, 17, from the Mahishbathan area allegedly committed suicide soon after she learnt that Das had committed suicide through their mutual friend, Tarun Das alias Tukon.

Tukon said that he had accompanied Biplab on a motorcycle during Dashami on 15 October. After returning from pandal hopping, Tukon dropped Biplab at his home at midnight and departed on foot leaving the motorcycle at Biplab’s residence.

It was Tukon who walked back the following morning of 16 October, pushed open the door of Biplab’s bedroom and found the victim hanging. “I took Rajib from his home in the evening around 5.30 pm. We were three including Biplab who was initially driving the motorcycle. The third one was Bhola. We had a liquor party at Mahishbathan. Our common friend, Avijit hosted the party at his home.

Except for Avijit, we all consumed liquor. Biplab had two bottles of Rum bought from a local shop,” Tukon told The Statesman, pleading innocence. Tukon admitted that he and his friend, Bhola stood guard when Biplab met his fiancé,

Priyanka at Jamsherpur. The meeting that night lasted for a couple of minutes. Biplab came back with a smiling face, said Tukon adding,

“Prior to the meeting between Biplab and Priyanka, we had dinner at a Chinese restaurant at Dullukpur of Sundalpur area. On way back home, Biplab lost control over himself, probably since he was inebriated, and was not in a position to ride the motorcycle. So, I drove his motorcycle back home while he was riding pillion.”

“Priyanka sensed something was amiss. She made phone calls repeatedly to my mobile phone early in the morning on 16 October. So, I went to Biplab. I found him hanging dead diagonally with his two legs dangling across the edge of his bed. He hanged himself (with a lungi-like dhoti) from the ceiling fan of his bedroom,” he added.

During a visit to Biplab’s residence, it was found that the latch of his bedroom door does not close from inside as it was defective. Priyanka, a student (B.A. first year) of Karimpur Pannadevi College, hanged herself at her grandma’s residence at Jamsherpur village, said her family members.

Families of the deceased admitted that Biplab and Priyanka developed a relation that was somehow under strain. It was a case of back-to back suicides, said the officers of Karimpur police station.

In a written communication to Murutia police station, the OC of Karimpur police station sought to know whether there was any foul play in Biplab’s death. In reply, the Murutia police station informed that no case was recorded at all over the incident at the police station. Biplab was a student of MSc (Physics, third semester) at Barasat University.