Kaliganj bomb blast: Bengal Police arrest 4 in girl’s death case

West Bengal Police on Tuesday said that four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in a bomb blast at Kaliganj in Nadia district.

The party had held the victory procession after its candidate Alifa Ahmed won the by-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly seat on Monday afternoon.

“In the incident of an explosion at Molandi, Borochandghar under Kaliganj police station area, which led to the death of a minor girl, 4 prime accused persons were arrested yesterday- Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dt 23.06.25 u/s 191(2)/191(3)/190/118(2)/109/305/103 BNS & 3/4 ES Act is registered. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway,” read a statement issued by Krishnagar Police District on Tuesday morning.

Kaliganj comes under the jurisdiction of Krishnagar police district. The victim was Tamanna Khatun (13), a fourth-standard student. Tamanna was shifted to a local hospital in a severely injured state after being hit by the splinters of the bomb hurled from the victory procession. However, she was declared dead.

After the tragedy on Monday afternoon, her mother, Sabina Yasmin, told media persons that the bombs were hurled targeting their residence by known local faces associated with Trinamul Congress. She also said their residence was specially targeted because of her family’s long ideological association with CPI-M.

Three more persons were arrested in connection with the death of a minor girl after a bomb exploded during a procession brought out by the Trinamul Congress workers on Tuesday.

The total number of arrests in the death of the minor is now four, a senior police officer in the district said on Tuesday.

The bereaved family of the victim has lodged complaint against 24 people allegedly involved in the incident with the police.

Requesting anonymity the police officer said that combing operations are going on to nab other suspects in the incident.

Today, police raided homes of the four accused to check whether they have stored illegal arms and bombs there.

Tamanna’s father Hossain Sheikh, who works in Odisha, has reached his Malandi village residence and broke down with tears after losing his daughter. “Trinamul Congress goons have taken the life of Tamanna and hurled bombs at our homes because we vote for the CPI-M. We would go to the court seeking exemplary punishment for those involved in the death of my daughter.”

“We demand CBI inquiry to probe my daughter’s death because we don’t have minimum faith in state police. We fight for justice for her,” he said.

“The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. We are probing into the cause of the explosion,” the police officer said.

The West Bengal Child Rights Protection Commission has sought a report on the Kaliganj incident from the state police.