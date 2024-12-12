Nadia admin demolishes illegal construction on pond

The district administration of Nadia today carried out a demolition operation against an illegal construction built on a pond behind Chapra Girls High School. The operation, led by the district land department, was conducted under heavy police deployment to prevent any untoward incidents.

The construction, spearheaded by Bagbul Mondal, a part-owner of the pond, had sparked public outrage due to its environmental and social implications. Despite repeated notices to halt and dismantle the construction by 21 November, Mondal defied orders and continued the illegal activity.

The issue came to light following a report published by The Statesman on 19 November, highlighting the illegal filling of the pond. In response, the district administration served a notice to Mondal, demanding immediate cessation and demolition of the structure.

Advertisement

When Mondal refused to comply, the administration moved forward with the demolition today, drawing relief from residents who had been protesting the environmental degradation caused by the construction.

The controversy first surfaced in July when locals accused the pond owner of illegally altering the land by filling up the water body. Despite intervention from the local land department, which ordered a halt to all activities, Mondal allegedly resumed construction at night and, more recently, during daylight hours.

Residents and journalists, who reported the ongoing activities faced threats and hostility. Protesters accused Mondal and his father, Hekmat Mondal, of using intimidation tactics to silence dissent.

Local authorities faced criticism for their delayed response, particularly given the proximity of the illegal construction to a police station. Although the block land and land reforms officer (BLLRO) filed an FIR, residents claimed that no significant action was initially taken.

Speaking on the matter, additional district magistrate Praloy Roy Chowdhury assured the public that the administration would ensure the pond’s restoration. Following his directive, the BLLRO ordered the demolition of the illegal structure and re-excavation of the pond.

Residents applauded the administration’s action but urged authorities to remain vigilant against future violations.