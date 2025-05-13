Nabanna meeting on tidying up civil defence infrastructure

After Centre’s advisory to the states on mock drills and overhauling of the states’ civil defence infrastructure in the wake of India-Pakistan conflict, chief secretary Manoj Pant, who held a meeting with all the district magistrates, police and other senior ranking officials of various departments on Sunday, asked them to tidy up the civil defence infrastructure with a special focus on installations of long and short range sirens.

The meeting, which was attended by the CPs, SPs and other senior-ranking officials among others, including the DMs, also made it imperative that only trained personnel at the district level control rooms should be given the onus of monitoring the situations.

Advertisement

The core of the meeting, as sources claimed, was the alleged non-functional sirens in various districts during the mock drill and the discussion on their installations at various locations in the districts.

Advertisement

The meeting also claimed to have discussed replenishing the food stocks that can last at least three months, should an emergency arise. The discussions were also around the evacuation shelters in the district, it was learnt.

Moreover, the chief secretary was also apprised of the current charts of prices of essential commodities in and around the city markets.