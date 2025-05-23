Logo

# Bengal

Nabanna instructions against raising of taxes

In line with CM Mamata Banerjee’s directive against imposing fees or taxes on the public by government bodies, the state secretariat at Nabanna today issued strict instructions to various departments.

SNS | Kolkata | May 23, 2025 11:03 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (photo:IANS)

In line with CM Mamata Banerjee’s directive against imposing fees or taxes on the public by government bodies, the state secretariat at Nabanna today issued strict instructions to various departments. Sources said government agencies have been told not to raise any charges without prior approval from the state finance department.

Following this directive, the panchayat and rural development department released guidelines to panchayats, zilla parishads, and civic bodies, reiterating that no fees, charges, or taxes should be levied on the public without finance department clearance.

Miss Banerjee reportedly raised concerns at a recent administrative meeting in North Bengal over allegations of extortion reaching her office.

