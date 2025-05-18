Mystery death in central Kolkata

Kolkata has witnessed yet another mysterious death, this time in the heart of the city. On Saturday morning, the charred body of a man was recovered from the ground floor of an under-construction multi-storey building on Nivedita Lane in Bagbazar, sparking panic in the area. Local residents noticed black smoke billowing from the building and alerted authorities. When one man entered the premises to investigate, he found a body on fire.

Police from Shyampukur station soon arrived at the scene and recovered the partially burnt body, which has since been sent for post-mortem examination. While the cause of death remains unclear, initial police investigations suggest it may be a case of murder. Officers suspect that the body was set ablaze after the killing in an attempt to destroy evidence. However, police say nothing can be confirmed until the autopsy report is in. The incident comes close on the heels of another gruesome discovery on Friday afternoon. A half-burnt, unidentified woman’s body was found stuffed in a sack near Jyotinagar, adjacent to Gate No. 1 of Dumdum Cantonment railway station. In that case too, police suspect murder followed by an attempt to cover up the crime. No arrests have yet been made.

Back in Bagbazar, police are now scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify who might be behind the latest killing. The string of violent incidents has sent shockwaves through the city. Forensic experts and officials from the fire department visited the spot and collected the evidence.

