Mysterious drowning of expert swimmer

Surender Sahani (50), a well-known swimmer from Chinsurah Bara Bazar, who had saved many lives from drowning, tragically lost his own life today while bathing at the old launch ghat. He mysteriously drowned in the depths of the river.

The Chinsurah police and disaster management team promptly initiated a search operation.

Advertisement

Chinsurah MLA Ashit Mazumdar, and senior TMC leader, Tapan Dasgupta, soon arrived at the Ganga ghat.

Advertisement

Tapan Dasgupta remarked: “It is beyond imagination that such an expert swimmer could drown. We suspect that he may have fallen ill while bathing, lost control, and slipped into the deeper waters.”

Chunchura Ward 21 councillor, Mita Chatterjee, said: “Surender’s daughter’s wedding is scheduled for November this year, and the lodge was booked just yesterday.” The tragic incident has cast a shadow of grief over the community.”