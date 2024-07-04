Mutilated body of a woman found in Garia area

The discovery of a mutilated body of an unidentified woman in an undressed state has caused a stir in the Garia area, adjacent to Kolkata city.

Police sources reported that the body of the woman was found on Tuesday near Garia Gangajoara Road in the Narendrapur police station area. Her body bore marks wounds from a sharp weapon. After an initial investigation, police believed that the woman was murdered. However, the name and identity of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The body was sent for autopsy on Tuesday.

Local residents reported seeing the mutilated body of a woman lying in a bush beside Gangajoara Road. They immediately informed the Narendrapur police station. The police arrived and recovered the body. However, no one claimed to have seen the woman in the area before. An eyewitness stated, “I was shocked to see the body of a half-clad woman lying in the rain. Her face was infested with insects. We demand a thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, the police are collecting footage from all the CCTV cameras installed on that road and in shops. Investigators are also questioning local residents and business owners regarding the matter. Faizal Bin Ahmed, DSP (crime) of the Baruipur police district, said, “The matter is being investigated. The police are conducting an ongoing investigation.”

Clash between Trinamul factions:

Harua village in Suti police station area in Murshidabad was tense after a fight between two factions of the Trinamul Congress on Monday. Bombs were used as the two sides clashed with sticks, bamboo poles, and swords. Villagers stayed inside due to the clash. Police have already arrested 24 individuals.

In the Harua panchayat, out of 26 seats, the Congress and Left alliance captured power by winning 12 seats with the support of two BJP members. However, before this, almost everyone in the village supported the Trinamul Congress.

Before the panchayat elections many Trinamul leaders, including Masrekul Sheikh, left the party and stood against Trinamul’s regional president, Kota Sheikh and his followers. They left realizing that they would not get party nominations. Many of them won. The alliance formed the board by making Congress’s winning member Rakhi Rabidas the head in the reserved seat.

After some time, before the Lok Sabha election, Masrekul and most of his group rejoined the Trinamul in the presence of Khalilur Rahman and Zakir Hossain. Since then, there have been two factions of Trinamul in Harua. During the LS election, everyone campaigned for Trinamul’s candidate Khalilur.