The Muslim clerics of the city have written a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to extend the lockdown period in the state till 30 May. The request has been made by the imams of city’s eminent mosques under the canopy of Bengal Imams’ Association.

The clerics in their letter have said that the extension of the nationwide lockdown ordered by the Centre is till 17 May while that of the state government is up to 21 May.

“The festival of Eid this year is expected to be celebrated on 25 May. However, considering the critical times, we want to save human lives first. The celebrations of festivals can be enjoyed later. We, therefore, request you to please extend the lockdown at least till 30 May. We also request you to please take forward our request for extension of the lockdown period to the central government till the end of this month,” members of the association have written in the letter.

Underscoring how the prevailing restrictions on movement are important, the chairman of Bengal Imams’ Association, Md. Yahya, said, “As the festival of Eid, this year is expected to be celebrated on the 25 of this month, the government might consider relaxing the lockdown. However, given the present scenario when the number of Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise every passing day, relaxations in the lockdown might worsen the problematic situation. We, therefore, prefer the lockdown to be extended till the end of this month. We do not want relaxations for the festival. For now, saving lives and humanity is our topmost priority. We will not complain to the authorities why shops were not opened or why something essential for our festival was not available. We are ready to compromise with the festival celebrations and do not want to be a reason of harm to anyone.”