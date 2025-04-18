Murshidabad violence: SIT begins probe, cops discuss intel lapse

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal police has begun its probe into the recent violence in Murshidabad which claimed three lives. The team, headed by ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, held its first high-level meeting at Samserganj police station on Wednesday night, sources said. The meeting, which lasted from 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m, focused on identifying the conspirators and collecting crucial intelligence with the help of detained minors.

According to police sources, experienced officers from the intelligence wing will interrogate the detained minors to extract information about the alleged conspiracy behind the violence, which broke out last Friday in parts of Jangipur, Suti, and Shamsherganj. The unrest occurred in the backdrop of protests against the amended Waqf Act. The meeting also reportedly highlighted concerns about “intelligence failure,” with discussions pointing to the inability of local agencies to anticipate the scale and speed at which violence spread across the three police station jurisdictions.

Sources claim that the violence may have been premeditated, and SIT officers emphasised the need to track down those who orchestrated the unrest. The SIT, comprising 20 members, includes officers from the intelligence wing, deputy superintendents, additional SPs, circle inspectors, and the OCs of the concerned police stations. Supratim Sarkar, along with nine other members, attended Wednesday’s meeting, while the rest were expected to join from Kolkata on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been approached via a petition to the Chief Justice’s Bench of the Calcutta High Court, demanding a central probe into the matter. Superintendent of Police, Jangipur district, Ananda Roy, confirmed that key decisions were taken in the meeting to restore peace and carry the investigation forward. Joint visits to violence-affected areas with local police teams are also part of the SIT’s strategy to prepare a detailed ground report. In the last 72 hours, no fresh incidents of violence have been reported. Areas like Dhulian and Suti, which witnessed significant disturbances, are gradually returning to normal. Shops reopened in Dhulian on Thursday, and markets in Suti saw a crowd of buyers. Traffic returned to normal and public transport, including trains and buses, saw increased footfall. However, many locals remain cautious and anxious, despite the semblance of normalcy. The SIT has prioritised swift investigation progress amid heightened judicial and public scrutiny.