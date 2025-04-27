More patients get cataract operations done under Sebaashray camps

Trinamul Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee posted on his X-handle today about further success in his Sebaashray mission when a few more patients from the camps got back their sight.

He wrote: “In times of turmoil, it is our duty as public representatives to stand as pillars of strength and support for the people, to restore their confidence, and to instil the hope that they will never walk alone, no matter the circumstances.

“Today, I am humbled to share that two senior citizens from Bishnupur, two from Satgachia, and nine from Budge Budge have regained their sight through successful cataract surgeries at Drishti Eye Care Centre and Vivekananda Mission Ashram Netra Niramay Niketan. This is the spirit of #Sebaashray. This is our solemn pledge to every resident of Diamond Harbour.”

Earlier this week he had posted about cataract operations on patients who had come to the camps: “Cataract surgeries for 9: Trinamul national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee giving an update on his Sebaashray camps wrote on his X-handle: “When we launched #Sebaashray from Diamond Harbour on January 2, 2025, morally bankrupt political opponents dismissed it as a fleeting gesture—a mere political stunt. To them, I say: actions speak louder than words. Had it truly been a gimmick, we wouldn’t still be serving people’s healthcare needs well beyond the formal conclusion of the initiative.

“Today, nine elderly residents from Diamond Harbour underwent successful cataract surgeries—entirely free of cost—at Renuka Eye Institute.

“In Diamond Harbour, we believe in walking with the people through every high and low. And our resolve to serve shall never falter.”