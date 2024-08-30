More benefits for civic volunteers

After an increased adhoc bonus, civic volunteers will now be entitled to get an increased “terminal benefit” amounting to Rs 5 lakh following retirement at the age of 60 years.
Earlier, the amount of the terminal benefit meant for the civic volunteers was Rs 3 lakh. The decision taken by the government would be effective from next April.
The state home department today, in a notification added a rider in the form of eligibility check saying that the increased amount of terminal benefit would only be given to a civic volunteer after having their eligibility checked.
Earlier last week, the state government had announced an increased rate of adhoc bonus for the civic and village police of the state.