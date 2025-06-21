Monsoon fury: Devastating floods in West Midnapore, Jhargram

Villages are submerged, rivers are raging, and entire communities are cut off — a deepening flood crisis is sweeping across West Midnapore and Jhargram districts as relentless monsoon rains continue to lash southern West Bengal. The disaster, unfolding with alarming speed, has drowned homes, snapped transport lifelines, and left thousands stranded in knee to waist-deep water.

In Chandrakona II block of West Midnapore, rivers Shilabati and Kethia have breached embankments in multiple places, swallowing vast tracts of farmland and sweeping into homes. Villages such as Ghoshkira, Shirsha, Dharampota, Chaitanyapur, Paramanandpur, Nityanandapur, and Chasibari are inundated, with families evacuated to emergency shelters. The embankment breach at Lahirgange by the Kethia river proved catastrophic for Dharampota and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Bhagwantpur I and II gram panchayats have been hit particularly hard, with 14 villages submerged and temporary embankments giving way in Gadadhar Pur and Komarpur. Local panchayat leaders are on the ground directing embankment reinforcement and relief efforts.

Advertisement

Ghatal sub-division is facing a severe crisis, with the Shilabati river flowing dangerously above the danger mark. The historic Bhasapool Bridge, a colonial-era structure, is now fully submerged, severing daily connectivity for thousands. Floodwaters have started creeping into municipal and low-lying wards, and riverbanks across Ghatal block are witnessing rapid inundation. Sub-divisional officer Suman Biswas confirmed that control rooms are active and shelters stocked with essentials.

Adding to the looming danger, the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has released a staggering volume of water from the Maithon and Panchet dams — 20,000 and 17,000 cusecs respectively — further straining flood-hit zones already saturated by days of heavy rainfall. The Dwarkeswar, Gandheswari, Shilabati, and Kangsabati rivers are all in spate.

Jhargram district, too, is witnessing severe impacts. Torrential rains have caused the Bhairabbanki, Tarafeni, and Dulung rivers to swell. In Binpur and Lalgarh, floodwaters have entered homes, markets, and highways. Binpur market is submerged, and river water has overtaken several state and rural roads, halting all traffic. Urban Jhargram is struggling under the weight of a broken drainage system, now laid bare by the disaster.

The district administration is on high alert. As per official sources, 1,28,500 cusecs of water were released in the morning, followed by a massive 2,43,650 cusecs by noon. Authorities fear that both the Subarnarekha and Dulung rivers could cross the danger level by evening. Continuous miking is underway to warn riverbank residents, while the district control room closely monitors developments. “Water has been released in two phases from Galudi, raising levels in the Dulung and Subarnarekha rivers. We’re observing the situation very carefully,” said District Magistrate Sunil Agarwal, adding that while relief camps have not yet been opened, preparations are in place.

As the rains show no sign of abating and embankments continue to weaken, the twin districts stare into the face of a deepening humanitarian emergency — one that has once again exposed the fragility of Bengal’s flood management system in the era of climate uncertainty.