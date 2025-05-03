Mobile unreserved ticketing system launched at Asansol stn

In a significant move towards modernisation and improving passenger convenience, the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has introduced the mobile unreserved ticketing system (M-UTS) at Asansol Station.

This initiative aims to offer a more efficient and user-friendly ticketing experience, helping to reduce congestion and save time for commuters.

The M-UTS facility offers greater flexibility in the sale of unreserved tickets, allowing railway staff to issue tickets from any location within the station premises. This not only streamlines the ticketing process but also helps to ease crowding in front of traditional booking counters.

On 1 May, the system was officially launched at Asansol station, with unreserved tickets being issued via M-UTS in the Second Class waiting hall, located opposite the Booking Office. This strategic placement is intended to assist passengers, who are in a hurry and prefer to avoid long queues.

Passengers are being actively encouraged to take full advantage of this newly-launched facility, which is expected to enhance the overall travel experience by providing quicker access to tickets and reducing waiting times.