The CID has slapped a murder case against Niloy Singha, who was arrested from Mokdumpur under the English Bazaar police station in Malda district yesterday over the mysterious death of BJP MLA from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur, Debendranath Roy.

Mr Singha was today produced in court, which sent him in 10 days’ police custody.

On the other hand, another accused, Mabood Ali, a resident of Dariapur in Chanchal police station in Malda, is still absconding. Roy’s body was on Monday found hanging from the roof of a house at Balia More in Bindol under the Raiganj Police station.

According to the Assistant Public Prosecutor of the court of the CJM in Raiganj, Pintu Ghosh, CID officials produced Mr Singh in the court today and has slapped Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code against him.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today said the MLA’s death was a “planned political murder.”

“TMC leaders are camping in Delhi for to save their faces as it has been established that the MLA was murdered,” Mr Bista said from Delhi this evening.

“We are demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits who hatched this conspiracy to kill him. If the state government and its agency do not give us justice, we will work out other options,” he added.