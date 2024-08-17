Mixed response to 12-Hour bandh in Siliguri, BJP demands CM resign

The 12-hour bandh called by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) [SUCI (C)] in response to the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at R G Kar Medical College evoked a mixed response in Siliguri.

In the main market areas, many businesses chose to shut down, leading to a noticeable decrease in traffic compared to typical days.

To prevent any potential unrest, a significant police presence was deployed across the city.

The SUCI (C) leaders and supporters took to the streets, vocally demanding severe punishment for those responsible for the tragic incident at R G Kar Medical College.

Activists from SUCI also urged open businesses to close in solidarity with their movement for justice.

The bandh’s impact extended to other districts in north Bengal, where SUCI activists actively supported the cause.

Conversely, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters held a demonstration in Siliguri, led by local MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh, who serves as the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the State Assembly.

BJP MP Abhijit Ganguly called for the arrest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of tampering with evidence related to the alleged crime. BJP leaders here demanded that Banerjee resign for failing to ensure an impartial investigation by the police.

Notably, several traders and business owners who support the BJP also participated in the strike initiated by SUCI (C), highlighting the political dimensions surrounding this sensitive issue.

Speaking to reporters, Siliguri MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh stated, “The main objective of this demonstration is to demand that chief minister Mamata Banerjee step down immediately for failing to deliver justice to the victims. Additionally, we are protesting against her attempts to shield the culprits and suppress critical facts and circumstantial evidence related to this heinous crime at the Kolkata hospital, as well as the attacks on the college by large groups of miscreants.”