Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court today directed actor Mithun Chakraborty to give his email ID to the investigating officer probing the case against him.

The investigating officer shall interrogate him by video conferencing till the next date of hearing on 18 June. Chakraborty filed a criminal revisional petition in Calcutta HC on 8 June seeking rejection of a criminal case against him at Maniktala police station.

The case was registered against him on charge of using filthy and unconstitutional language against chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the campaigning of the recently concluded state Assembly election.

Chakraborty, once a Trinamul Congress MP in Rajya Sabha had resigned in the backdrop of a chit fund scam. He had joined BJP and campaigned for the saffron party during the Assembly polls.