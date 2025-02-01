Mismanagement led to stampede at Kumbh Mela: Chandrima Bhattacharya

At the instructions of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the mahila Trinamul Congress members have gathered together in all the districts to discuss steps to be taken to further strengthen and establish coordination within the mahila TMC. More than 6,000 Mahila TMC members met at Maliya today.

On the occasion were present minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Beccharam Manna, Karabi Manna and others.

Beccharam Manna said, “A massive gathering of mahila TMC members gathered to further strengthen the party to such an extent that the BJP and other opposition parties will be completely routed out from the state.”

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “The Uttar Pradesh government created hype around Mahakumbh but poorly failed in its management. It appeared that the multitude was left on its own. The death of so many innocent pilgrims in the stampede tells about total mismanagement and failure of the Yogi government. Till today the exact number of deaths taken place during the stampede is a mystery since it has come to light that many bodies were not issued death certificates. Such bodies remain uncounted and unlisted, the kin of the dead will remain deprived of the declared compensation.”

Lakhs of pilgrims visit Gangasagar Mela. They cross the vast expanse of water on huge water vessels to reach Gangasagar. Not a single incident of mismanagement has been reported. Pilgrims from other states have highly appreciated and blessed the chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her care, concern and love for Gangasagar Mela pilgrims, said the ministers.