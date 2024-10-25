Minor girl allegedly raped, one nabbed

A minor girl was allegedly raped for multiple times in the Gobordanga area of North 24-Parganas district. One person, Sunil Roy was arrested by police in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident came into light after the victim became pregnant. One person was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged with nearby Gobardanga police station by the family members of the victim.

Police said that several cases have been registered against the accused under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was produced before the court in Barasat by police on Thursday seeking police custody.

The accused used to threaten her parents for not divulging anything about the crime to anybody.

She was taken to a state-run hospital in Gobardanga for a health check-up and tested positive for pregnancy.

Hardly, one week ago a minor girl was raped and murdered at Joygan in Alipurduar district and her body was recovered on Tuesday.

Three persons, including the main accused from the Nepal border were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.