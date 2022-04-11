Minor dies after alleged gang rape at b’day party, body forcibly cremated

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped in a birthday party arranged for the son of a local Trinamul Congress leader. The girl died of heavy bleeding in her house on the next day and after her death, her body was purportedly burnt in the local crematorium by the accused by force. The accused also cleaned the crematorium with water in hopes to destroy all evidence.

The most shocking incident happened at Shyamnagar of Gajna panchayat area under Hanshkhali police station limits in Nadia on Monday. But the incident came to light only yesterday when ChildLine staff reassured the family members, following which they lodged a complaint with the police.

Rupankar Sengupta, additional SP of Ranaghat Police District said, “Last night a complaint was received at Hanshkhali PS. Accordingly, Hanshkhali PS case no. 327/22 dt 10.04.22 u/s 376(3)/302/201/34 IPC and 6 POSCO act has been registered. During investigation, one person has been detained for interrogation. Investigation is in progress including the reason behind delay in lodging FIR.”

According to the local residents, the girl was invited to the birthday party of Brajagopal, son of Gajna gram panchayat member Samar Gowla. Samar Gowla is a prominent Trinamul Congress leader in the locality. The minor’s family members claimed that the 14- year-old girl went to Brajagopal’s residence that night with another girl and a few others.

The family members said that individuals at Brajagopal’s residence alerted them that the girl had been unwell at the party. They stated they were urged to take the kid to a local doctor. The family also alleged that they were prohibited from taking the girl to a hospital or a private facility. The girl was rushed to a local quack by her family members as suggested, but she could not be saved. The next day, she died.

According to the family, the girl died as a result of excessive bleeding. Her family members also said that after her daughter died on Tuesday, the Trinamul leader and his party workers took her body by force and cremated it at a nearby crematorium. The minor’s relatives said that they were appalled at the loss of their daughter. However, after receiving assurance from Child Line staff, they filed a case with Hanshkhali police station. They alleged that the girl was gang-raped.

The victim’s relatives have also accused the police of misconduct. According to them, Hanshkhali Police Station head Mukunda Chakraborty refused to consider the gang rape accusation. TMC leader and accused’s father, Samar Gowla, stated, “My son was rumoured to have an affair with the girl. However, no celebration was planned at home on that particular day. If they are throwing a party, it is inside their circle of friends. I’m not sure.” Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar visited the area and met the family members. He also talked with them with regards to this matter.