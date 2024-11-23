Minister’s push for Misti Hub in north Bengal

Arup Roy, the minister in-charge of food processing industries and horticulture, has instructed officials to initiate plans for establishing a Misti Hub to showcase the finest sweets from north Bengal.

The decision came during a meeting at Uttarkanya yesterday following a proposal by an entrepreneur collaborating with local sweet makers.

Drawing inspiration from chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Misti Hub in Kolkata, an entrepreneur proposed creating a similar hub in north Bengal, highlighting the region’s renowned sweet varieties. “This hub can present a collection of famous sweets from north Bengal and neighbouring areas if supported by the state government,” the entrepreneur suggested.

Mr Roy responded promptly, directing a senior departmental officer to assess the proposal feasibility. Speaking to reporters later, he shared that officials have been instructed to conduct a detailed survey to evaluate prospects and identify a suitable location for the hub, envisioned as a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

During the meeting, industrialists and entrepreneurs voiced concerns over bureaucratic delays in obtaining permissions for food processing ventures. One entrepreneur remarked, “We have everything except time to run from pillar to post for approvals.” Highlighting inefficiencies, they criticised the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) for treating industrial and residential construction permits alike, even when substantial investments, such as Rs 200 crore, are at stake.

Entrepreneurs demanded a streamlined ‘single window’ system for obtaining approvals from various departments, including the fire brigade, as well as easier access to state-sponsored loan schemes modelled after central government initiatives.

Additionally, they raised concerns about the high cost of solar energy in West Bengal compared to other states, which hinders the adoption of renewable energy in industrial projects.