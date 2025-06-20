Min temp drops to 23°C, relative humidity around 95 pc

Widespread monsoon showers lashed southern Bengal on Thursday following the arrival of the seasonal trough and a well-marked low-pressure system, the regional meteorological office in Alipore said. The downpour is expected to continue for the next seven days across the region.

The low-pressure area, now gradually moving towards Jharkhand, will ease rainfall in the eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal. However, western districts are bracing for heavy to very heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Very heavy rainfall has been forecast for the districts of West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Purulia, and Bankura. Districts including Birbhum, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, and South 24-Parganas are likely to receive heavy showers.

Continuous showers have brought down both daytime and night temperatures across Kolkata and neighbouring districts. In Kolkata, Thursday began under an overcast sky, with intermittent rainfall likely through the day. While the city is not expected to witness heavy showers, it will receive moderate rain with thunder and gusty winds. The minimum temperature dropped to 23°C, 4°C below normal, while Wednesday’s maximum was recorded at 27.7°C, 6.1°C below the seasonal average. The relative humidity hovered between 95 per cent and 100 per cent. Rainfall measured in the city over the last 24 hours stood at 11.3 mm.

The temperature in the next 24 hours is forecast to range between 24°C and 28°C. In North Bengal, heavy rain warnings remain in place for Thursday, particularly in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and North Dinajpur districts.