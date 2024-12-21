Migratory birds flock to water bodies at Haripal

The water bodies at Koikala, Haripal, are now teeming with activity as migratory birds arrive. The Bolod badh Jhill (lake) is the main centre of activity for these avian visitors. The presence of a large number of migratory birds presents a spectacular view for curious eyes. The Koikala gram panchayat is seeking to develop the area adjacent to the Bolod badh Jhill into a tourist spot.

The abandoned deep sandbars adjacent to the Kana Nodi (river), which in the course of time have taken the shape of large deep water bodies, are commonly known as Jhills. The largest Jhill covers an area of 140 Bighas of land within the Koikala gram panchayat in Haripal. Mr. Swarup Mitra, one of the owners of the then sandbars, said: “The evacuation of sand or sand mining created large deep hollows in the area under Koikala gram panchayat.

Advertisement

The sandbars, which were left abandoned for more than five decades, have developed into large water bodies over time.” The abundance of greenery in the area, the favourable ambiance, and the large Jhill have become an ideal place for migratory birds to take refuge during the winter months, especially from November onwards till February. Lesser whistling ducks especially dominate the Jhill, but regular winter visitors include the rare fulvous whistling ducks, comb ducks, Swinhoe’s snipe, and others.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people from far and near visit the Jhill to have a glimpse of the rare visitors. The beauty of nature comes alive with the various antics of the migratory birds. Bird lovers, and even common people, stand gaping for hours at the birds, enjoying the antics of different colorful birds. However, human nuisance and the presence of bird hunters and smugglers have alarmingly reduced the number of arrivals of migratory birds. Mr. Mitra said: “We, all the local residents, have taken a vow to protect these migratory birds from human nuisance. We have forbidden the playing of sound systems and organizing picnic parties adjacent to the Jhill area.

The help from the administration is a must to stop the bird hunters and bird smugglers.” Supriti Mitra and other locals said they are determined to preserve, conserve, and protect the Jhills and the migratory birds. “The very sight of these birds, which travel thousands of kilometres to reach the Jhill, fills our mind with utter joy and pride. We feel honoured at the very presence of these birds. They are our guests, and we need to take care of them with full attention so that they feel ‘home away from home’ at Bolod badh Jhill.” The panchayat pradhan of Koikala gram panchayat in Haripal said: “We are ready with constructive plans to uplift the area surrounding the Jhill into a tourist spot. Work is being initiated in this regard.

The panchayat is determined to safeguard the natural beauty of the Jhill as well as take necessary steps to be more attentive, careful, and concerned towards our migratory guests.” Nature activist Chandan Clement Singh said: “Migratory birds play a major role in maintaining the ecological balance, especially the whistling ducks. At night, they enter into agricultural land areas to feed upon the harmful insects and pests that destroy the standing paddy crops, other cereal vegetation, and vegetables. These migratory birds can save a huge amount of money spent on insecticides and pesticides.