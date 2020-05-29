Nadia recorded 26 new Covid19 cases in two days, as migrants returning home continued to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The state had reported 183 fresh cases most of them are migrant workers from Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The Nadia district tally of positive cases now stands at 52, of which 35 are active cases while the rest have recovered.

According to a district health official, all the 26 migrants have come from Maharashtra and they have reached their homes five to six days ago.

As they all stayed with their families after coming from Maharashtra, the district health department have sent around 130 persons who came in their contacts to either quarantine centers or home quarantine. In the last few days, migrant workers from different states are continuing to return to their homes by various means and the numbers of positive cases have risen sharply in the district too.

Three days ago, six migrant workers who came from Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19 and the district health department had to send 30 family members in quarantine.

Two days before it, two migrants from Kerala had tested positive.

According to the reports of the health department, two migrants of Dignagar under Krishnagar-II block, one migrant of Ghorapota in Debagram, three from Dhantala and Pira in Ranaghat-II, three from Kaya in Hanshkhali, one from Kasimpur in Chakdaha, one from Sadhubazar in Tehatta and one from Taraknagar in Krishnaganj have tested positive yesterday.

Today, one person from Hanshkhali,, four persons from Tehatta-I, one from Nabadwip municipality, one from each KarimpurII, Tehatta-II and Santipur, three from Ranaghat-I and two persons from Ranaghat –II tested positive.

They have been sent to the Kalyani SNR Carnival covid hospital. Meanwhile, the health officials suspect that if the migrants from Maharashtra continue to return in the district, the positive cases will spike more and this will lead the district to go in vulnerable red zone status.

Apprehending the situation, the Trinamul Congress MP, Mohua Maitra once again posted a video message addressing the people living in her territory urging them not to allow the migrants to stay in their houses first.

“The district administration has provided schools for the migrants. When any migrant will reach his village, he will have to stay in the school for 14 days meant for quarantine. If he shows nothing positive symptoms related with Covid19, he will then go to his house and can stay with his family members. During the time of quarantine in the school, the family members can meet him from a distance by maintaining protocols,” Ms Maitra said in her message.