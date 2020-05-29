The district leadership of the Trinamul Congress today declared that the migrant labourers returning from other states to Murshidabad district would be sheltered in the quarantine centres at government-run schools across the district.

The TMC president of Murshidabad district, Mr. Abu Taher Khan told reporters here today that the TMC activists would take good care of the migrant workers quarantined at the government-aided primary and secondary schools in areas where the workers hail from. Expressing concern over the rising graph of Covid-19 infection in Murshidabad, the TMC chief observed that majority of the corona-virus patients belongs to the class of migrant labourers.

The Covid situation is turning grim because the rate of infection is going up with the virus creeping into villages day by day, said Mr. Khan who is also the MP from Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

“We have to ensure that the current situation can not worsen further into community contamination. So, we have decided to turn the schools into quarantine centres. Our party workers would sanitize the schools and build up necessary infrastructure there, so that the labourers under quarantine can feel at home. Our activists would also provide food and refreshment to inmates of the quarantine centres”, said the TMC leader.

He also stated that the TMC party would work at the block and village levels in order to provide items of entertainment like carom board,

TV set etc to the schools’ quarantine centres.

“Our party workers would serve maintaining coordination with the local police, health workers and other wings of civil administration. I have already consulted the police superintendents, district magistrate and health department officials to facilitate the quarantine services at grassroots”, said Mr. Khan.

Today the number of Covid-19 patients rose to 74 in Murshidabad district, an orange zone as per Covid-19 guidelines, sources said.