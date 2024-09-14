Metro services on Vishwakarma Puja

The Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to decrease the number of services on 17 September following the holiday for ‘Vishwakarma Puja.’

On Tuesday, the city Metro is to operate 262 services on the Blue Line instead of 288 daily services. According to Metro, the timings of the first, last and special night metros are to remain unchanged on that day. Even the services on other lines including Green Line-1, Green Line-2, Purple Line and Orange Line are to be operated on that day.

Advertisement