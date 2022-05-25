Metro Sealdah stn awaits May 31 opening

Commuters are likely to enjoy a more comfortable journey soon while travelling to and from Sealdah towards Salt Lake. If everything goes well, the much-awaited Metro services between Phoolbagan and Sealdah station could be inaugurated on 31 May. The commercial services in the stretch might commence from 1 June.

Notably, the 2.3-km stretch of the upcoming Metro had received the crucial safety clearance from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in the month of March. The safety clearance has a validity of three months. The much awaited stretch is now being expected to be thrown open to the public from the first week of June, according to sources. Railway minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, could inaugurate the upcoming Metro in his physical presence or even virtually, as informed by sources. However, according to the city Metro office, details pertaining to the date of inauguration, the presence of the railway minister or even the number of services to be run, are yet to be decided.

The 16 km East-West Metro corridor will connect Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan once fully operational. Services are being run between Sector V and Phoolbagan while commercial runs are soon to commence till Sealdah. With the opening of the commercial runs at Sealdah station, the passenger count in the operational stretch of the East-West Metro is expected to rise in manifolds.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro railway has decided to run special midnight services today and tomorrow for the cricket lovers thronging to the Eden Gardens to watch the IPL T-20 cricket matches. The city Metro will operate one pair of additional services at 12am from Esplanade station towards Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash stations after the T-20 matches.