Metro ropes in IIT Roorkee experts to tackle water ingress issues

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) has roped in experts from IIT-Roorkee to handle the fiasco of water ingress in the tunnel at Durga Pithuri Lane in Bowbazar. The team of experts are expected to visit the affected site on Wednesday.

The implementing agency is informed to be in talks with the experts from the eminent institution. Experts from IIT-Roorkee are said to have worked closely with the railway ministry while solving problems of tunnels at Srinagar and Konkan Railway.

The Metro authorities yesterday had expressed that the project deadline will get pushed by at least three months due to the incident.

KMRCL is now considering taking the help of experts from the premium institute for working out further course of action for completion of the tunnel and the concrete box at the affected stretch below Durga Pithuri Lane. The institution is also being approached to find out solutions for problems that might arise while working with the where grouting has been done. As the problems of ingress of water in the Esplanade side tunnel has occurred repeatedly, experts from IIT-Roorkee have been approached to bring out a solution to the grave problem that has affected hundreds of lives at Bowbazar. Simultaneously, the KMRCL has once again engaged the experts’ committee that had helped the agency come out of the disaster in 2019.

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim had expressed his displeasure on the incident, alleging negligence on the part of KMRCL. Pointing out that KMRCL is a big organisation of the central government the mayor said, “Why the buildings broke down suddenly? After issuing the fit certificate, if this has happened again, whose responsibility is this? There is definitely some negligence.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of the affected residents met the KMRCL authorities at Kolkata Metro Railway office today. Amid allegations of misbehaviour with the displaced residents of Bowbazar, the authorities of the implementing agency even sought apology from the delegation.

On the other hand, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the inaugural date of Sealdah Metro. As informed by the general manager of the city Metro, the authorities have written to the railway ministry seeking a date for the inauguration of Phoolbagan-Sealdah Metro.