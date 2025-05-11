Metro Purple Line to see increase in commercial run

The Purple Line of Kolkata Metro Railway is headed for a rise in commercial services and increase in passenger count expectedly, from 12 services daily to 62 runs a day.

When the commercial services commenced in the stretch from Joka to Taratala for the first time on 31 December, 2022, the Metro network in this part of the city named as Purple Line started with 12 services including six each in the up and down directions at intervals of one hour. After four months, the number of services was doubled in the stretch following a study of the footfall pattern as well as a detailed survey by the city Metro. Not only the number of runs was doubled, but even the frequency of Metro services on Joka – Taratala stretch from Monday to Friday was reduced to 40 minutes instead of 60 minutes while the gap of services during noon hours were also lifted. However, the number was again reduced to 18 at an interval of 50 minutes.

Advertisement

After more than two years, the Purple Line is headed for a sudden jump in the number of commercial services. The authorities have announced an increase in the commercial services twice within 10 day of the ongoing month. On 4 May, the Metro authorities announced an increase in the number of services, deciding to operate 40 services on the Purple Line between Joka and Majerhat from 5 May. The interval between two arriving Metros was also reduced to 22 minutes instead of 50 minutes from Monday to Friday in Purple Line.

Advertisement

After about a week, the Metro authorities have once again decided to increase the commercial runs in the stretch taking the total number to 62 from 18 that was being operated till a few days back. The greatest relief is the extension in the duration of service hours. To the relief of the commuters, the authorities have increased service hours in this corridor between 7.57 a.m. to 8.17 p.m. instead of 8.27 a.m. to 3.43 p.m.